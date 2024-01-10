Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.98 Million

Ren (REN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and $16.98 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

