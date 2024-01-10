Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $210.70

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.70 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.68). Restore shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.76), with a volume of 242,563 shares.

Restore Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88.

About Restore

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.