Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $16,533.96 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00018439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,522.48 or 1.00500173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00202136 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165785 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,019.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

