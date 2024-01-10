ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.42. Approximately 20,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Featured Articles

