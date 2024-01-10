Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.15

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and traded as high as $10.14. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 58,550 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

