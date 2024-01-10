RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 2,397,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,136. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

