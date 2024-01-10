Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares.
Rubicon Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79.
About Rubicon Minerals
Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.
