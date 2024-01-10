Safe Trading Up 1.3% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $38.78 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002091 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86811309 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars.

