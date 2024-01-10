Schiavi & Co LLC Has $25.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schiavi & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. 649,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,744. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

