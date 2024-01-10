Schiavi & Co LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. 1,555,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,147. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

