Secret Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $652.72 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002099 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00332154 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $205.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

