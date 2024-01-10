SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 13,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 24,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SecureWorks Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

