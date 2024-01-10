Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

