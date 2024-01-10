Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.93. The company had a trading volume of 321,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,645. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.