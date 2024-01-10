Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

