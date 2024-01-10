Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

CRM traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.33. 3,222,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

