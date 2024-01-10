Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 864,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $191.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

