Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,623. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.