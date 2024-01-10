Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,583 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,805. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

