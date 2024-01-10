Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

1/9/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/2/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $378.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $298.40. 1,821,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,095. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get The Sherwin-Williams Company alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.