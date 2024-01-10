Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.78 and last traded at $213.59. 767,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 579,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average is $214.72.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,320,787 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

