Siacoin Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $477.16 million and $24.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00150236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.12 or 0.00542539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00056991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00322674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00194926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,192,535,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,169,085,428 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

