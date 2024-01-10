Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.55

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.55 and traded as high as $21.91. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 10,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $315.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

