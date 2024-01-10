Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.