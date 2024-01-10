Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

