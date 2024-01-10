Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.55. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50.
About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
