Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 2.3%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.38. 15,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 22,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Sio Gene Therapies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 1,669.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

