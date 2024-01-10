SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $488.30 million and $125.61 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,134,227,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

