SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.38. SLR Investment shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 184,067 shares.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $831.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

