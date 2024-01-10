SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $15.14 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $415,516.92 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

