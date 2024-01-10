SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.03. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 27,458 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

