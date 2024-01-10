SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.03. SPAR Group shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 27,458 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
