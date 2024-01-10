SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,071,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,684,136 shares.The stock last traded at $23.36 and had previously closed at $23.34.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.