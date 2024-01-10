SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 392,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

