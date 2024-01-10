SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.09

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 68820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,430 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,530 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

