Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Spectra Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Spectra Products

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

