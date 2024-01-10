Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Acquires 111,160 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 361.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 3,525,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

