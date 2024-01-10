Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 15,806 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 10.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,845,775. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

