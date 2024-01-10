Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. 2,849,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,734. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.