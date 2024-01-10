Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. 3,114,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,856. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

