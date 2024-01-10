Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $102.89 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $102.89 million and $4.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,445.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00145498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00528102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00319471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00199327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,886,341 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

