Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January 10th (AAPL, AHEXY, ALE, ALK, ALLY, AMH, AXP, BG, C, CIA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 10th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $357.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $421.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $260.00.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $24.75 price target on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

