Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 10th (AMAM, AXNX, JNPR, MRCY, NAVI, NIC, NS, PIPR, SNCY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 10th:

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

