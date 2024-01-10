StockNews.com Downgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 1 year low of $146.33 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,299.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

