StockNews.com Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,294,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,766. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

