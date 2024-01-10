StockNews.com Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RL traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 560,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,329. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.