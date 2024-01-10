STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $108.89 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. STP has a total market capitalization of $108.89 million and $9.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00018367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.85 or 0.99998970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010935 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00205146 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05252699 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,444,853.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

