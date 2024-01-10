Streakk Price Tops $0.0288 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $288,293.64 and $56,037.47 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02933652 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $77,709.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

