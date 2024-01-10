STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $215.75

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.75 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.74). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.78), with a volume of 438,248 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5,490.13 and a beta of 0.48.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

