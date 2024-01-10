SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. 1,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

SUIC Worldwide Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

SUIC Worldwide Company Profile



Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

Further Reading

