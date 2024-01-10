Surepure (OTCMKTS:SURP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surepure Inc (OTCMKTS:SURP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Surepure shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Surepure Stock Performance

About Surepure

SurePure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, sells or licenses, and maintains its proprietary turbulator systems for liquid photopurification technology to commercial clients. Its technology is used to reduce the microbial loads in turbid liquids for human consumption, such as dairy products, flavored water and coconut water, diesel and bio-ethanol, eye preparations, saline drips, and personal care products.

