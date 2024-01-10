Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.33. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Get Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Free Report) by 323.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.